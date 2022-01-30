news, latest-news,

A MAN has died and another is injured following a motorcycle crash which occurred in Tamworth on Saturday evening. The single-vehicle crash took place at a racetrack at around 7pm, when a motorcycle with a sidecar collided heavily with a wall. A 66-year-old man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, but died at the scene. Paramedics also attended to a 27-year-old man who was suffering from a serious leg injury, and was taken to Tamworth hospital. He is reported to be in a stable condition. READ ALSO: Officers from the Oxley Police District have set up a crime scene which will be forensically examined. An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the crash. A report is also being prepared for the coroner. Police are appealing for anyone who may have footage of the incident to contact Tamworth Police Station. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

