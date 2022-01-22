sport, cricket,

For Simon Toyer the motivation to pull on the whites again was a pretty simple one - he missed it. Before this season - aside from "the old SOS call every now and then" - it had been around four years since he had last had padded up for City United; life as it invariably does getting in the way. "I've got a young family and was busy with work," the 32-year old said. "But the boys are a bit older now." George is four next week and Ted two. A big part of his life pretty much since he was four, Toyer said he just wanted to play cricket with his mates again. "Dan Whale's back in town until August and Andy Baines is my neighbour; he was always telling me how good cricket was," he said. "I was sick of missing out." READ ALSO: He has enjoyed a pretty good return and is currently City's leading runscorer. "I got a 50 (58) there one game so that gave me plenty of promise but I got one on Saturday so that brought me back to reality pretty quick," Toyer joked. He was one of three early wickets to fall as City stumbled to 3-14 in pursuit of Old Boys' 9-190. But the side showed what stern stuff they are made of fighting back to fall just five runs short in the end. They will have the chance to avenge that on Saturday with the two sides matching up again at Riverside 1. Toyer will be sporting some new shoes after finally getting the chance to replace the holey ones he has been playing in all season. The mice had gotten to them stowed away in his kit bag, which was under the house "with the golf clubs and all the other things you don't get time for when have young kids and a job". Unable to really train due to his work - his job as a property valuer sees him on the road a lot, he didn't really expect to be playing first grade. "I was happy playing wherever I was put. I just missed playing cricket," he said. He has loved being back out there again, and the freedom of just being a player after captaining City the last few seasons he played. "It's a completely different headspace (now) going out there and playing cricket," he said. "It's much more enjoyable "You can just go out there and bat. You don't have all these other decisions hanging over your head." He can happily "park" himself in the slips "and have a bit of a chat". All that other stuff is now for Tait Jordan to worry about. Just finding his way in first grade when Toyer was captain, he admits it is "a bit funny" "taking orders" from the quick. In Saturday's other games West Tamworth play North Tamworth at No.1 Oval and South Tamworth face Bective East at Riverside 2.

