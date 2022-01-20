news, latest-news,

The Tamworth Country Music Festival might not have been on this week but the Country Music Cup still went ahead. The Tamworth Jockey Club played host to the eight-race meeting on Thursday with a healthy number of punters on the track to watch the horses go around. The rain from earlier week cleared while winds whipped up at times producing great drying weather for the track on Thursday. Our photographer Gareth Gardner was down at the jockey club to capture the action. Check out all of Gareth's photos below. Meanwhile, the $30,000 Country Music Cup Open Showcase Handicap (1200m) was taken out by the Cameron Crockett-trained Morpheus. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JJAXMCtTuAnFPeUKCfF8jc/67d52f17-020e-4f54-8e50-cdbcf0f5e891.png/r0_14_2984_1700_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg