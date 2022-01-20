news, latest-news,

The Golden Guitar Final is a race Dean Chapple has always wanted to win and in 2022, the Moonbi trainer is right in the mix. Chapple will have Asterism go around in this year's edition of the race at the Tamworth Paceway on Friday evening. "We are in the guitar final so that is a start," Chapple said. "Usually it is a race that leaves the locals out but we are in with a chance this year." Chapple added: "This is a race I have always wanted to win - this is the best chance I have had in a long time." Chapple has seven runners engaged at the meeting with his focus on the $40,000 Group 3 Multiquip Golden Guitar Final and the $10,000 Hazells Tamworth Local Pace Final. Asterism will commence from the five barrier in the Golden Guitar Final and, with Chapple on the sidelines due to suspension, Sydney reinsman Glenn McElhinney will have the reins. "Glenn is the right man to take the drive," Chapple said. "He has won a Golden Guitar final before so there are no excuses." McElhinney drove Emjayem Grand to win the 2010 running of the Golden Guitar Final owned and raced by local couple Mick and Kay McIlroy. "Mick owns NorWesta that is racing in the local final so I thought I would keep the partnership going," Chapple added. "It will come down to who has the best luck in running that will have the best chance of winning the race. "It is a nice even field and my horse ran a good race in his heat. I am really looking forward to the final." READ ALSO: Asterism made his way into the final after finishing second by just a metre to the Michael Formosa-trained Military Man. "Michael just got me on the line," Chapple said. Asterism was also a good show in The Pub Group Gold Nugget race finishing second to the Clayton Harmey-trained Portalegre. Meanwhile, Chapple's hand in the Hazells Tamworth Local Final is a strong one with four runners engaged in the 10-horse field. "I eyed this race off a while ago and aimed the horses for the race," Chapple said. "Hazells' are great sponsors and the race gives the locals a chance to get some money. "All of the horses have got good barrier draws and all have pulled up well after their heats." Shannon's Shadow has drawn the two barrier with Chapple's nephew Mitch taking the reins. "This horse ticks all the boxes - he has a ton of speed and good out of the barrier," Chapple said. Grandview will commence from the five barrier with Robbie Morris accepting the drive. "He had to do a lot of work in his heat last week but he thrives on racing and better for the run," Chapple said. NorWesta will have the services of Glenn McElhinney from the seven barrier. "The mare has been racing well but no luck with barrier draws," Chapple said. Brie will round out for the stable in the local final from the 11 barrier with Anthony Varga to take the drive. "Anthony can weave some of his magic," Chapple added. "They will all go well. "I have done my job with the training - it is now up to the boys on the track." Chapple also has two runners engaged in the opening event in King Kulafu (Anthony Varga) and Blissfull Donna (Glenn McElhinney).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JJAXMCtTuAnFPeUKCfF8jc/da5d30f5-d07d-499d-ab19-aea794235693.jpg/r0_122_4452_2637_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg