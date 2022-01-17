Photos from the 2022 Tamworth Harness Racing Club Golden Guitar Heats
The Tamworth Harness Racing Club Carnival continued on Sunday when the Golden Guitar heats were held.
The heats came after a successful start to the carnival with the Gold Nugget.
A handful of patrons were at the track early to get ready for the big night ahead.
Check out the photos we got below.
MORE GALLERIES
Sunday's racing leads into the Golden Guitar final which will be held this Friday.
There will be plenty happening on the night including dachshund racing.
WINNERS
MULTIQUIP TRANSPORT GOLDEN GUITAR HEAT 1
ULTIMATE FORCE T: Michael Formosa D: Michael Formosa
MULTIQUIP POULTRY GOLDEN GUITAR HEAT 2
AQUA SANCTA T: Jarrod Alchin D: Cameron Hart
MULTIQUIP ENGINEERING GOLDEN GUITAR HEAT 3
JUSTA LITTLE BIT T: Jarrod Alchin D: Cameron Hart
MULTIQUIP HATCHERY GOLDEN GUITAR HEAT 5
MILITARY MAN NZ T: Michael Formosa D: Michael Formosa
HAZELLS TAMWORTH LOCAL PACE (HEAT 1)
PAY ME SMART T: Anthony Missen D: Blake Hughes
HAZELLS TAMWORTH LOCAL PACE (HEAT 2)
CHRISTIAN SHANNON T: Andrew Ison D: Tom Ison
TAB CARNIVAL OF CUPS - FRIDAY 21ST JANUARY PACE
PLAYBOY SHADOW T: Stacie Elliott D: Bevan Pringle
GOLDEN GUITAR CARNIVAL - SPONSORS APPRECIATION PACE
RUM DELIGHT T: Stacie Elliott D: Bevan Pringle
Comments
Discuss "Photos from the Golden Guitar heats at the paceway"
Please note: All comments made or shown here are bound by the Online Discussion Terms & Conditions.