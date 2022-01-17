news, latest-news,

The Tamworth Harness Racing Club Carnival continued on Sunday when the Golden Guitar heats were held. The heats came after a successful start to the carnival with the Gold Nugget. A handful of patrons were at the track early to get ready for the big night ahead. Check out the photos we got below. Sunday's racing leads into the Golden Guitar final which will be held this Friday. There will be plenty happening on the night including dachshund racing. MULTIQUIP TRANSPORT GOLDEN GUITAR HEAT 1 ULTIMATE FORCE T: Michael Formosa D: Michael Formosa MULTIQUIP POULTRY GOLDEN GUITAR HEAT 2 AQUA SANCTA T: Jarrod Alchin D: Cameron Hart MULTIQUIP ENGINEERING GOLDEN GUITAR HEAT 3 DELIGHTFUL DUDE T: Jarrod Alchin D: Cameron Hart MULTIQUIP AGGREGATES GOLDEN GUITAR HEAT 4 JUSTA LITTLE BIT T: Jarrod Alchin D: Cameron Hart MULTIQUIP HATCHERY GOLDEN GUITAR HEAT 5 MILITARY MAN NZ T: Michael Formosa D: Michael Formosa HAZELLS TAMWORTH LOCAL PACE (HEAT 1) PAY ME SMART T: Anthony Missen D: Blake Hughes HAZELLS TAMWORTH LOCAL PACE (HEAT 2) CHRISTIAN SHANNON T: Andrew Ison D: Tom Ison TAB CARNIVAL OF CUPS - FRIDAY 21ST JANUARY PACE PLAYBOY SHADOW T: Stacie Elliott D: Bevan Pringle GOLDEN GUITAR CARNIVAL - SPONSORS APPRECIATION PACE RUM DELIGHT T: Stacie Elliott D: Bevan Pringle

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JJAXMCtTuAnFPeUKCfF8jc/4200a800-c49d-49ef-b71d-7d16ef664f17.jpg/r0_14_4582_2603_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg