news, latest-news,

Thursday Jan 20, 2022 TAMWORTH COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL RACE DAY FULL TAB & SHOWCASE MEETING Tamworth Jockey Club Britten Rd, Tamworth www.tamworthjockeyclub.com.au @_TJC PH: (02) 6765 9387 gm@tamworthjockeyclub.com.au 1st Race @ 1.15pm *Track likely Soft 7 & Rail True: *ALL races carry a BOBS Silver Bonus up to $9625.00 *RACE 1 @ 1.15pm WIN NETWORK - wintv.com.au Shop 4 Tamworth Lifestyle Centre, 31-41 Ringers Rd Tamworth; PH: (02) 6763 2700 - CLASS 3 HCP (1000m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim: A strong and competitive sprint to get the Showcase card underway, although one stands out a mile. Progressive and power-finishing local four-year-old 2. CASINO LORD (Cody Morgan/Jackson Searle a1.5kg; barrier 3 & 58kg) could easily be coming off two outstanding Highway wins, with an ounce more luck. Rattled home from near last in a huge run six weeks ago to miss by a long neck before again having a checkered path hitting the line hard on Boxing Day. Given nearly four weeks between runs back in trip and grade fourth-up, and looks supremely in at the weights carrying 58kg after the claim. *MAIN DANGERS: There's a significant gap to the next line; but provincial filly 5. Mabel is on the up, having charged late to beat a promising sprinter first-up at Muswellbrook, and was scratched from Tuesday's Wyong meeting to be saved for this. Resuming six-year-old stablemate of the top selection 3. Aytobe and four-year-old 4. Ranuncula third-up off a six week break; can fight out the minor end of the prize. Likely Tempo: Good My Betting Attack: CASINO LORD to WIN & Quinella: 2 and 5 *RACE 2 @ 1.50pm TJC LADIES DAY JANUARY 29 - tamworthjockeyclub.com.au MAIDEN HCP (1600m) - Min Weight 55.5kg; Apprentices Can Claim: Improving Casino Prince colt 3. MY DIAMOND BOY (Scott Singleton/Billy Cray; barrier 5 & 56kg) worked home solidly second-up on the Beaumont track in a race with more depth. Can improve further here being bred to peak around this distance. *MAIN DANGERS: Progressive three-year-old 2. Superdeel is the clear threat off a nice closing effort in a handy provincial maiden third-up over this distance; Watching the market closely on improving three-year-old 4. Aldrin with blinkers on at his fourth start; while honest four-year-old mare 6. Bettyfromtheoffice is slowly improving and heads up the rest. Likely Tempo: Fair to Reasonable My Betting Attack: MY DIAMOND BOY to WIN & Quinella: 2 and 3 *RACE 3 @ 2.25pm COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL NOW APRIL 18 - 24 - tcmf.com.au - MAIDEN PLATE (1400m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim: Still with the maidens, and progressive Newcastle colt 7. GEISEL (Paul Perry/Chris O'Brien; barrier 8 & 57.5kg) can hit back second-up after leaving favorite backers flat on the Beaumont track. Was collared late after leading, and there was a decent gap back to third. Fitter now with a nice weight drop and on a suitably tighter track, he can take up a forward position and run a superior final 400m. *MAIN DANGERS: From a soft draw, consistent and emerging three-year-old 9. Indicative looms as the quinella runner having beaten all bar the winner in three runs this prep, and draws to get a lovely trail just off the speed. Big watch on resuming four-year-old 5. Sindagar who will be tuned up behind two progressive trials out to 1200m, and draws to get plenty of cover. Capable home track four-year-old 1. Cut 'Em Up has had three mixed runs back from a spell without much luck, although not convinced the inside draw does him any favors here. Likely Tempo: Reasonable My Betting Attack: GEISEL to WIN *RACE 4 @ 3.05pm SAMPSON'S CAR REPAIRS - sampsonscarrepairs.com.au admin@sampsonscarrepairs.com.au (02) 6766 2988 - COUNTRY ONLY MAIDEN PLATE (1200m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim: Very testing race where early positioning will be critical. Tough Dubbo four-year-old 1. AMULET STREET (Clint Lundholm/Clayton Gallagher; barrier 12 & 59kg) is as genuine as they come, having filled a place in all but one of his nine starts, often beaten narrowly with little luck on his side. Was only fair resuming at Gilgandra and draws wide here, but normally progresses well into his next run, and only needs to get across okay to prove he's the superior wet tracker. *MAIN DANGERS: Progressive four-year-old 2. Anselmo was right behind the top selection first-up in that weaker maiden, and will appreciate a little more ground. Big watch on Choisir three-year-old 7. Civil War who resumes as a gelding with a 3kg allowance for the leading local stable. Has had nine months away, but rates forward enough off two recent trials. Home track filly 12. Lan Kwai Fong hit the line hard here, and has been given a month between runs; while local four-year-old 6. The Gossiper third-up over a bit more ground; and improving filly 10. Almorah second-up off a long break with a gear change; are both knock-out chances. Likely Tempo: Solid to Good My Betting Attack: AMULET STREET to WIN & First Four: 1,2,7/1,2,6,7,10,12/1,2,6,7,10,12/1,2,6,7,10,12 *RACE 5 @ 3.40pm TAB.COM.AU BENCHMARK 66 HCP (1600m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim: Plenty of depth in this mile battle headed by home track Your Song four-year-old 1. HIGHLIGHTS (Cody Morgan/Bailey Wheeler a3kg; barrier 9 & 58kg) who can hit a nice peak here reaching the mile third-up. Attacked the line impressively in a similar race at Muswellbrook, and will carry 2.5kg less after the rider's full claim. *MAIN DANGERS: Well bred four-year-old 6. Still in Fashion (also accepted for R7) is potentially the best horse, but has to overcome the outside gate fifth-up with blinkers coming off again. Close-up in the placings three of four runs this prep, and drops back from a stronger Highway on New Year's Day when he finished well, and the winner has since scored smartly again. Tough home track five-year-old 2. Onemorechoice was banging on the door after two strong closing efforts in similar grades before dropping out alarmingly in a weaker grade on a very shifty track. Keep safe at bigger odds sparingly raced five-year-old 4. Fanmalia who has been only fair since claiming a BM 58 narrowly first-up; while five-year-old mare 7. Ah Well who hit the line late last start after putting three wins together against weaker opposition; and four-year-old stablemate of the top selection 11. Prodigal Prince who won a similar race two starts back; both go in wider exotics. Likely Tempo: Solid My Betting Attack: HIGHLIGHTS to WIN and Trifecta: 1,2,6/1,2,4,6/1,2,4,6 *RACE 6 @ 4.15pm TAMWORTH COUNTRY MUSIC CUP - tcmf.com.au - OPEN HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim: Feature race of the day is an intriguing affair. Always a big fan of home track four-year-old 2. ACROPHOBIC (Cody Morgan/Jackson Searle a1.5kg; barrier 12 & 56kg) who resumes from a tough barrier, but still rates the one to beat. Looked strong winning the second of two 1000m trials here, and after the claim will carry the same weight as he did in the Group 3 Hawkesbury Guineas back in late autumn. *MAIN DANGERS: Stablemate and lightly raced five-year-old 7. Anethole will be hard to keep out third-up after finishing strongly to claim a good quality CL3 Highway on Boxing Day. Gap to the rest headed by lightly raced and honest mare 6. Midsummer Rain who split those two stablemates in that Dec 26 Highway, and has since trialled smartly. Tough eight-year-old 1. Akasaki is fit and well over the odds five weeks between runs after hitting the line from well back behind one of the most consistent sprinters in non-metro NSW. Has to cart 61kg, but draws well. Likely Tempo: Solid My Betting Attack: ACROPHOBIC to WIN & Box Exacta: 2,6,7 *RACE 7 @ 4.50pm CARLTON DRY - carltondry.com.au - BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1400m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim: Another competitive field, with good depth on show. Trained on the track, progressive four-year-old 4. KANALAIDE (Cody Morgan/Bailey Wheeler a3kg; barrier 2 & 57kg) can strike second-up, although may need to steer away from the inside going if the rain sticks around. Closed off nicely resuming in a handy CL3 here when rock solid in the market, and drawn to get good cover over his pet distance with a useful 3kg claim. *MAIN DANGERS: Underrated local five-year-old 3. Danza In The Dark hasn't raced since a fair closing effort in a CL2 Highway five weeks back when he had little room or luck at a crucial stage. Naturally up in weight back at home, but likes soft ground. Progressive four-year-old 1. Still In Fashion (also accepted for R5) gets a significant drop in class off that strong Hwy run, although has to lump a hefty 62.5kg. Keep safe the second of three Morgan-trained runners, 12. Invincible Fire who has held her form okay in two runs since a dominant second-up maiden win; while local mare 6. Crimson Rose landed a weaker race here on New Year's Day, but badly off at the weights in stronger company, and was drawn off the track. Likely Tempo: Fair to Solid My Betting Attack: KANALAIDE to WIN and Box Trifecta 1,2,3,12 *RACE 8 @ 5.30pm SIXT CAR RENTAL TAMWORTH - sixt.com.au 22 Bridge St, Tamworth; PH: (02) 6765 3699 - CLASS 1 HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim: We close the meeting with a strong sprint for this grade which should prove to be a solid form reference. Keen on promising Scone filly 11. SHE'S CONTRARY (Brett Cavanough/Ben Looker; barrier 9 & 55kg) who resumes for only her second prep and fourth start behind two progressive trials up to this distance. Comes to hand sharply and bred to be the best wet tracker in the race, with a superior turn of foot. *MAIN DANGERS: Capable local four-year-old 2. Sabie Park is a big threat also resuming off two trials with a 3kg claim. Keep safe also lightly raced home track stallion 5. So Country who has trialled since a dominant maiden win here a month ago, and hasn't finished further back than second in four career runs so far. Gap to the rest headed by provincial three-year-old 9. Trumpster fifth-up; and Northern Hemisphere-bred mare 13. Cross Step who also returns off a month's absence via a nice trial win. Likely Tempo: Solid to Good My Betting Attack: SHE'S CONTRARY to WIN **My BEST EARLY BETS: R1 2. CASINO LORD** Expect: $2.05 - $2.10; My Early Rating: $1.60 R4 1. AMULET STREET* Expect: $4.50 - $4.75; My Early Rating: $3.38 R6 2. ACROPHOBIC** Expect: $4.50 - $4.85; My Early Rating: $3.05 **My BEST EARLY VALUE: R8 11. SHE'S CONTRARY** Expect: $5.00 - $6.00; My Rating: $3.00 **My BEST EARLY EXOTICS: R6: Box Exacta: 2,6,7 **TRAINERS TO FOLLOW: Cody Morgan*** Brett Cavanough* Paul Perry* **JOCKEYS TO FOLLOW: Bailey Wheeler* Jackson Searle* GOOD LUCK @NeilEvansmail TERRIFIC TAMWORTH RACING NEXT MEETING: Sat Jan 29, 2022

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JJAXMCtTuAnFPeUKCfF8jc/3ec97366-daf9-45e1-a7a8-def2e30f6f4e.JPG/r4_613_5999_4000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg