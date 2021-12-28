news, latest-news,

CHRISTMAS may be done and dusted but the holidays are still in full swing as many locals hit Peel Street hoping to catch some extended Boxing Day bargains, grab a gelato, or chill out at a local cafe. READ ALSO: The Tamworth CBD is bustling with out-of-town visitors as families reunite over the Christmas break. The windy but otherwise pleasant weather and much-welcomed cool change has enticed people to make their way to the city centre. Leader photographer Peter Hardin hit Peel Street to capture the action. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./a481b101-72ff-47f7-863d-833e2ca8310c.jpg/r0_290_6016_3689_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg