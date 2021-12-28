news, latest-news,

DESPITE a return of restrictions impacting the way hospitality venues host indoor events, organisers of the Tamworth Country Music Festival are pushing forward with plans for a big 50th anniversary event in January. Tamworth venue owners and stakeholders met on Friday to decide the festival's fate, and walked away with the commitment to proceed with all aspects of the festival while following the public health orders of the day. Spread out across multiple venues, outdoor concerts in the park and buskers will remain unaffected, however indoor events will have to proceed in a COVID-safe way with modifications and changes anticipated. Hospitality venues including pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafes moved to one person per two-square-metre rules indoors on Monday, but there are no density limits for outdoor settings. The restrictions will remain in place for NSW throughout the festival, until Thursday, January 27, as will compulsory mask wearing and QR code check ins in all indoor non-residential settings. Festival Manager Barry Harley said there are plenty of reasons to celebrate next month's 50th anniversary of the Country Music Festival, with new, free, family-friendly events announced. "2022 will see the return of traditional street performers, chalk artists, the ever-popular Toyota Hat giveaway, ABC Radio will be back for live broadcasts, and the Family Zone will be operating from 10am to 10pm each day," he said. "Plus, there will be a special free concert each morning for our tiniest fans." READ ALSO: Up and coming country artist Keely Johnson and her Dance Like an Animal friends will be taking to the Maccas stage at 10am each morning from January 15 to 21. Featuring Kate the Quokka, Tassie the Devil and the rest of her Aussie furry friends, Keely will also have a very special guest perform with her on Friday, January 21. Another festival first this January is Tailgate Sessions in the Toyota Zone on the corner of Kable Avenue and Fitzroy Street. The event will see buskers, Star Maker finalists and special feature artists perform from the back of a Toyota LandCruiser 70, every day of the festival. Toyota's famous Tamworth hats will be available for a $2 donation, with limited edition pins available for $5. All proceeds will support Tamworth Aboriginal Medical Services. Over 100 artists are set to perform at the Toyota FanZone stage, including 2022 Golden Guitar winners Amber Lawrence, Fanny Lumsden and The Bushwackers. The stage will kick off at 9am every day. Festival goers can secure one of the best seats in the house, with the Country Club offering an exclusive opportunity to soak up live entertainment under cover, front and centre in Toyota Park. All the details are available on the TCMF website.

