THE community is being encouraged to provide feedback on a proposal to rename a reserve after one of the region's original cricketing icons - 'Sunny' Jim McKay. The Geographical Names Board (GNB) wants to gauge community support for the decision, which would affect the reserve on the corner of King and Maitland Streets in Uralla. McKay started his cricketing career in the Northern Tablelands town, and quickly displayed his immense talent as a batsman. His ability was quickly noticed, and the right-hander was soon representing NSW. His good form continued and he narrowly missed out on Australia's tour of England in 1905 - many people considered him unlucky to not be included. While he was nicknamed 'Sunny' due to his happy-go-lucky disposition, the snub did sting, and it almost resulted in him playing international cricket for another country. McKay moved to South Africa in 1907 for work, and it didn't take long before their cricketing association noticed his talents. In fact he was set to finally get his chance to play England when South Africa set off for a British tour, but he was painstakingly ruled ineligible because he hadn't been in the country for long enough. Tragedy struck later that year via a car accident, and McKay's career was cut short. "Later that year he suffered a tragic accident which affected his eyesight and cut short his dazzling cricket career," GNB acting chair Thomas Grinter said. READ ALSO: He returned to Sydney and eventually Uralla, and despite all of his bad luck, his positive attitude never changed. His memory lived on after his death, with Uralla McCrossin's Mill Museum hosting a permanent 'Best Batsman in the World: Sunny Jim Mackay' exhibition. Uralla Shire Council mayor Robert Bell said the renaming would be a good thing, as he believes the current Hampden Park name doesn't hold much weight to locals anymore. "The historical society has been keen for a number of years to change the name of it, especially through Kent Mayo," he said. "Hampden Park I think relates back to an English gentleman from 100-odd years ago. "The Hampden Park doesn't relate to any local families or local traditions, so this is a good way to make it tie in with an old-time sporting legend." The junior cricket club in town is still called the Sunny Jim Cricket Club, and Mr Bell believes renaming the park after him will better educate others about the local legend. Mr Grinter said it was important to get strong and meaningful community feedback before a decision is made. "We want to make sure everyone has an opportunity to provide their feedback on the proposed name to ensure it preserves history and resonates with the local community," he said. The reserve includes an open sporting field with built infrastructure including toilets, exercise equipment, basketball court and skate park. Details of the proposal can be viewed and submissions lodged on the Geographical Names Board's website. Written submissions can also be mailed to the Secretary, Geographical Names Board, 346 Panorama Ave, Bathurst, NSW 2795. The closing date for submissions is 24 January 2022.

