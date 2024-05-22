Woman taken to hospital after cars collide on busy Tamworth road

A woman has been taken to hospital after an early morning crash on a busy Tamworth road.
Emergency services were called to the New England Highway, near the Ringers Road intersection, at about 8:30am on Thursday, May 23, following reports of a multi-vehicle crash.
When first responders arrived at the scene they found two cars had collided near the southern entrance of the city.
NSW Ambulance paramedics assessed and treated a woman in her 60s at the scene.
She was transported by ambulance to the Tamworth hospital in a stable condition.
Early morning commuters were advised to avoid the area if possible and traffic control was set up to divert cars around the crash.
Drivers were warned to expect a build up of traffic leading into the Tamworth CBD.
The Leader understands the road has now been cleared and a tow truck was reported leaving the crash site at about 9:20am.
