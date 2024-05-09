The Archibald Prize brings 'amazing artistic talent' to Tamworth

The Archibald Prize Exhibition has returned to Tamworth Regional Gallery for the first time in five years, to open on Friday, May 10.
The Archibald Prize 2023 is an Art Gallery of NSW touring exhibition and Tamworth is one of only six locations across NSW and Victoria to be included, and the only gallery in the New England and Northwest region.
Tamworth Regional Gallery director Bridget Guthrie said the exhibition was a real treat for gallery visitors, who would be able to see the 2023 Archibald Prize winning portrait of singer-song writer Montaigne, titled Head in the sky, feet on the ground by Julia Gutman.
The exhibition also includes and the winner of the Packing Room Prize 2023 Andrea Huelin's portrait of Cal Wilson, Clown jewels.
"The Archibald Prize showcases amazing artistic talent, and it is fabulous that our residents will be able to see the exhibition locally," Ms Guthrie said.
"This exhibition is always very popular and can be enjoyed by the whole family, and we expect to see large numbers through the gallery while it is on show."
Acclaimed artist Jaq Grantford, creator of the People's Choice 2023 portrait Through the Window, featuring Noni Hazlehurst, attended the official opening as a guest speaker.
"This exhibition is a testament to the vibrancy and diversity of Australian art, and we were honoured to host Jaq Grantford who offered a glimpse into the process of creating an award-winning portrait," Ms Guthrie said.
The University of New England (UNE) has sponsored the tour, allowing free entry for all patrons.
"Tamworth Regional Gallery prides itself on making art accessible to all, and the partnership with UNE provides a wonderful opportunity to allow residents and visitors to the Tamworth region to experience this nationally significant exhibition in person," Ms Guthrie said.
Throughout the exhibition gallery staff and volunteers will provide guided tours of the Archibald Prize, in addition to educational programs for schools and the public.
Included in these programs, is the Young Archies - a competition to celebrate young artists in their local communities, which is currently running alongside the Archibald Prize 2023 tour and is expected to engage hundreds of children and their families from the region.
Australia's foremost portraiture prize, the Archibald Prize was first awarded in 1921 following a bequest from former Art Gallery trustee and founder of The Bulletin magazine, JF Archibald (1856- 1919).
The open competition has been awarded annually (with two exceptions: 1964 and 1980) to the best portrait, "preferentially of some man or woman distinguished in arts, letters, science or politics, painted by any artist resident in Australasia".
The Archibald Prize 2023 travelling exhibition will be on display at Tamworth Regional Gallery from May 10 to June 23.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.