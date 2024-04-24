Jasmin's 'enriching' existence and the love of her life: 'It's full-on'

It was at Minnie Water that Jazmin Brown reacted positively to her partner, David Orman, getting down on bended knee.
Orman chose well when picking the setting for the big moment, which occurred in July last year.
"It is close to where I used to live when I was at Grafton - it's my favourite beach," Brown said of Minnie Water.
The 26-year-old hooked up with Orman when she moved to Tamwortth in April 2022.
She had worked as a youth officer at the Acmena Youth Justice Centre at Grafton, and moved to Tamworth to be with her mother and siblings and to be nearer to her hometown of Moree.
Now she works as an Aboriginal community liaison officer with Tamworth police - having previously worked as a Moree-based district officer with the police, meaning she helped oversee general assignment station officers in the region.
Earlier this month, Brown made her rugby debut when she played prop in Pirates' 36-5 home win over Scone. "It's full-on," she said of her life.
It was also "enriching", Brown continued, adding: "I'm close enough to home, but I've been able to make my own life outside of that. So that's been really rewarding.
"And then joining with Pirates and playing a sport, you get to know other people in the town and build other relationships and friendships and stuff like that."
Pirates had welcomed her "with open arms", Brown said.
"And they're like a family outside of my actual family."
Another important man in Brown's life is her veteran work colleague Harry Cutmore, whom she described as "a really good offsider".
Her job, she said, had "it's challenges like any other job" but was "rewarding when you see that you've helped someone in their life".
"And you've been there for them when they've gone through what they would describe as the most challenging thing to happen in their life at that point."
