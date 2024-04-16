The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Photos: Young riders enjoy horsing about at pony club mini camp

SN
By Samantha Newsam
April 16 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Peter Hardin

Pony club riders from "far and wide" have been saddling up in Tamworth this week with the Tamworth Junior Riding & Pony Club hosting its annual mini camp.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.