Photos: Young riders enjoy horsing about at pony club mini camp

Pony club riders from "far and wide" have been saddling up in Tamworth this week with the Tamworth Junior Riding & Pony Club hosting its annual mini camp.
The three day event, which started on Monday April 15 and wraps up on Wednesday, offers participants tuition in a range of disciplines including polocrosse, tentpegging, horsemanship, showjumping, dressage, flat riding, cutting, stock work and campdrafting.
Club president Ryan Salked said they've been running the camp for about "four or five years", COVID interrupting things "for a little bit".
He said they've had about 45 taking part in this week's camp, ranging in age from four-years-old through to about 16, and "from all different areas".
"It's not just for the local members, they come from far and wide," he said.
Same with the instructors, who are all volunteers.
"They only get paid with food and love," Salkeld joked.
One of the novel features of the camp is the daily flag raising and lowering, and observance of the Last Post.
"Pony club originated from the military many many moons ago so we try to keep that," he explained.
"We raise it every morning at 6am, a couple of kids get up to do that, and we put the Last Post over the speakers."
The ceremony is then repeated at 6pm to lower the flag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.