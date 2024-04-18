The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Flashback Friday: 2014 was a memorable for a first Royal visit

By Emma Downey
April 19 2024 - 5:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures complied by Peter Hardin

The year 2014 was one remembered for a Royal visit, but also a number of tragedies which rocked the nation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.