The holidays are here, so let the battle begin

If, like me, you are a parent, then you will know exactly where I am coming from.
I kind of alluded to it last week, when I went on a bit of a rant about mobile phones - and putting them aside for a whole weekend.
Well guess what, and no surprises here, it was harder than I thought it would be.
Apart from the fact that I need my phone for work, the allure of social media is 'strong in this one'.
So the latest data from internet retailer Dodo on internet usage should also come as no surprise.
And the fact that it soars during holiday periods, well it's a given.
In NSW apparently we will see an 11 per cent increase in internet usage during the school holidays, compared to normal school days.
That's compared to say QLD [7.6pc] and WA [7.3pc].
Outside of school time, and again according to Dodo, Thursdays are the most popular day for every state to spend time online.
Perhaps people are already looking to see what's happening on the weekend. Or perhaps that's just me.
It's important to remember though, with increased usage comes increased risk.
Dodo recommends having an "honest conversation" with your child about internet safety, "sharing general internet safety practices such as not sharing personal information online and learning to recognise and report inappropriate content".
It's pretty sage advice. And in this day and age more important than ever to get the message across.
I will admit, I am not the most internet savvy person around. So, it does worry me, what could happen.
The Department of Home Affairs has more tips here.
It's also good to see the government making even more noise in this space, with new laws targeting people who boast about their crimes online.
The ultimate solution would be to ban your kids from their devices.
But we all know that's not going to happen, is it! I mean it's enough of a struggle to get them out of bed sometimes.
Of course, you could always suggest a more active activity, like riding a bike. Ha, good luck with that one!
Now, let the battle begin!
Enjoy the rest of your weekend,
Fiona Ferguson, Northern Daily Leader editor
