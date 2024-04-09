'I try to do everything': Young's journey from newcomer to leader

By her own admission, Mel Young is not one to do anything by halves.
The 22-year-old has spent a lifetime accumulating so many professional and sporting responsibilities that it is surprising she finds the time to sleep.
Even she admits that running her own dog grooming business, competing in showjumping, and maintaining a role as a player and committee member with the Tamworth Kangaroos is "pretty hard to balance".
"But," she added, "I never don't commit to something fully.
"That's why I haven't given up horses or chosen one or the other, I try to do everything ... I'm actually going to the Gunnedah show this weekend to showjump."
Young trains with the Kangaroos twice a week, rides horses three times a week, and goes to the gym whenever she can between those commitments.
She also lives roughly 90 minutes out of Tamworth.
The club has not formally announced its captains for this year. But Young said it is "likely" that she will get the chance at her second year in the role - and she intends to take it.
"The girls were so supportive [last year]," she said.
"I didn't really see myself as a captain, more as someone for the girls to come to if they need anyone."
Assuming she does resume the captaincy in 2024, Young will work in tandem with reinstated coach, Brett Douglas.
The club president was also Young's coach in her first year of AFL back in 2021, and she credits him with helping instil in her a lasting love of the sport.
"He was absolutely amazing," she said.
"I couldn't ask for a better coach. He supported me the whole way and really helped me find my spot on the team."
Given that Young's family are diehard Parramatta Eels supporters, and she herself comes from a background of playing rugby union during her time at McCarthy Catholic College, Douglas had his work cut out for him in 2021.
It helped that league tag, the predominant league-related option for women in the North West, never really appealed to Young.
"I didn't like the concept of not being able to tackle someone," Young said with a chuckle.
So should she returns to the captaincy this year, Young looks forward to helping Douglas infuse the next crop of players with that same passion for Aussie Rules when the season gets underway on April 27.
"It just takes a good coach for someone to really love a sport," she said.
