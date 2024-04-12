Ideal family haven with stunning views, spacious with room to move

6 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
If you are looking for space for a large or extended family this home definitely won't disappoint.
Boasting six large bedrooms, each featuring built-in wardrobes, this home also boasts the convenience of a separate study.
Downstairs offers private access with bedrooms, bathroom, and kitchenette, providing versatile living options ideal for teenagers or extended family.
Parents can be all on one level or guests having their own private space, while you are enjoying all the features upstairs.
The kitchen comes with granite benchtops and is well appointed with Miele and Bosch appliances, including built-in convention microwave oven, new wall oven, gas cook top and 12 month old dishwasher.
Enjoy reverse cycle air conditioning throughout for your family's comfort and benefit from 19 solar panels, ensuring eco-friendly energy solutions.
This gem of a property also offers fantastic views over the city and beyond, with outlining hills in the backdrop, viewable from two balconies, north-east and south facing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.