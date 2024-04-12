Contemporary family home with space for everyone and captivating views

5 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
Experience the ultimate comfort and spaciousness in this split-level family home.
Nestled on an expansive 810sqm block, 26 Bandalong Street welcomes you to a meticulously designed 5-bedroom home where contemporary style seamlessly meets practical living.
As you step into the property, an impressive entrance beckons you inside, setting the tone for what lies beyond.
Ascending the stairs, you're greeted by a captivating formal living and dining area, bathed in natural light and offering an inviting space for gatherings and relaxation.
Moving through the home, you'll discover a sizeable kitchen with sleek benches and a second living and dining space, each thoughtfully crafted for both elegance and functionality.
The kitchen, the heart of the home, boasts modern appliances and ample storage, making it a joy for culinary enthusiasts and families alike.
Whether you're hosting a dinner party or preparing meals for the family, this space caters to your every need.
The master bedroom, a true sanctuary, awaits at the end of the day, offering a private balcony with sweeping views southward towards Hillvue area and Longyard precincts.
This tranquil retreat provides the perfect backdrop for unwinding, enjoying breathtaking views, and relishing in the beauty of nature.
A recently renovated ensuite, featuring a shower and deep bath, completes this serene oasis, offering a spa-like experience in the comfort of your own home.
Step outside to discover an entertainer's dream - a covered alfresco area overlooking the glistening pool, perfect for enjoying the warmer months with family and friends.
With rear yard access and a convenient concrete slab for caravan storage, this space is versatile and accommodating, catering to your every need.
Whether you're relaxing by the pool, hosting a barbecue, or planning your next adventure, this outdoor oasis is sure to impress.
Located in the highly sought-after suburb of Hillvue, this property offers the perfect blend of convenience and tranquility.
Close to schools, shops, and recreational facilities, it provides easy access to everything you need for a vibrant and fulfilling lifestyle.
Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to own your dream home in one of Tamworth's most desirable locations.
"It is the perfect family home, with heaps of space for everyone," listing agent Dan Watson from Tamworth Property Co said.
