Good ol' fashioned tyre-squealing fun: Sporting cars drift into town

This weekend, there will be something new for racing fans at Oakburn Park.
It is there that the Tamworth Sporting Car Club will host a drifting competition on Saturday - the first such event held by the club in over a decade.
"It's been a while since we've done it," Tamworth Motorsports president and TSCC member, Scott Simmonds, said.
"We started off in November last year doing some practicing and it's just gone from there."
The club expects roughly 30 entries, which Simmonds said is "fairly big since we've only just started out again".
A number of locals will compete, and there will possibly be some big names on the marquee as well, but Simmonds didn't want to say too much as they are not yet confirmed.
He does expect, however, that there will be a big crowd in place to enjoy what is a surprisingly nuanced and technically difficult motorsport.
"There's a lot of technique in trying to keep on the track and keep drifting around the corners and straights," he said.
"There's a lot of skill in putting one, two, or maybe three cars on the track all at once, side by side."
But it will not just be experts in action this Saturday.
Competitors of all experience levels will take part, and Simmonds said it is a great opportunity for newer drifters to come and hone their skills.
"It's always fun to watch, even the learners. You've got to learn somewhere, and you've got to start somewhere," he said.
Ever since the club began running events again last year, the public response has been "really enthusiastic".
Simmonds expects there to be another good turnout this weekend, with the event scheduled to run on Saturday from 9am to 4pm.
"There's been a lot of public come out and watch," he said.
"It only costs a gold coin donation this weekend, and there's been a lot of people come out and watch. It's enjoyable to watch."
The canteen will also be open at Oakburn Park this weekend, and the club has future Come and Try drifting events scheduled for those who are interested in participating.
