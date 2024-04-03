The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Good ol' fashioned tyre-squealing fun: Sporting cars drift into town

By Zac Lowe
Updated April 3 2024 - 1:15pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Simmonds expects this Saturday's competition to make for great viewing at Oakburn Park. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Scott Simmonds expects this Saturday's competition to make for great viewing at Oakburn Park. Picture by Zac Lowe.

This weekend, there will be something new for racing fans at Oakburn Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.