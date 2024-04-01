The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Council

Will a statewide investigation open the flood gates to water security?

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
April 2 2024 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb is hopeful a statewide investigation into Local Water Utilities will alleviate cost pressures on regional councils without affecting their ownership over water assets. File picture by Gareth Gardner
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb is hopeful a statewide investigation into Local Water Utilities will alleviate cost pressures on regional councils without affecting their ownership over water assets. File picture by Gareth Gardner

A statewide investigation into how water and sewage services can keep their heads above water has Tamworth pollies waiting with baited breath.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.