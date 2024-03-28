Resident escapes West Tamworth house fire, police remain at scene

A RESIDENT has escaped a burning home after a house fire broke out in the early hours of the morning in West Tamworth.
South Tamworth Fire and Rescue NSW crews responded to multiple triple zero calls at about 7am on Thursday, March 28, following reports of a house fire on Tingira Street.
After arriving at the scene crews reported smoke and flames going through the roof of the home.
A spokesperson from the South Tamworth station told the Leader an occupant, who had been inside the home before the fire broke out, had evacuated after a smoke alarm alerted them to the blaze.
Three fire engines from the South Tamworth station, and 12 firefighters worked for about 30 minutes to extinguish the flames.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
NSW Ambulance paramedics and officers attached to the Oxley Police District also attended the fire.
Police and specialist fire investigators remain at the West Tamworth home and have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the blaze.
