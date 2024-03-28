The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Fisher's constant grieving and new lease on life: 'We'll see where that ends up'

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
March 28 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bears favourite Kieran Fisher enjoys the company of his son, Willow, after detailing his rugby league comeback. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Bears favourite Kieran Fisher enjoys the company of his son, Willow, after detailing his rugby league comeback. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Colin "Skeeter" Fisher would love this.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.