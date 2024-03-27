'A great deal of joy and purpose': Sarah Horne finds calling in a non-stop life

As a mother and high-level netball umpire with a career in project management, Sarah Horne's life is full to the brim in a way not many people could handle so effectively.
The 36-year-old joked with a chuckle that her secret is being a "Type-A control freak".
In reality, it is much simpler: she gets immense satisfaction from each of those responsibilities.
"I'm someone who takes a great deal of joy and purpose out of my work, out of my family, and out of netball as something I love and enjoy in my life," Horne said.
Which is why, when she badly broke her foot recently, Horne was devastated.
Before the accident took place while she was playing on a trampoline with her young son, she was preparing to officiate at the Australian Men's and Mixed Netball Championships in Brisbane, which will run for a week starting from this Saturday.
"I'd been hammering the fitness training in the lead-up to when I knew we had testing," Horne said.
"Then I broke my foot on the trampoline and called the umpire allocations panel and they said 'Aw, you have got to be joking'."
She was nonetheless placed in the reserve pool, and when somebody else dropped out, Horne said it was a "real honour" and "a thrill" to be called up.
Three breaks in her foot necessitated eight weeks in a moon boot. But thankfully, Horne's foot has fully healed and her fitness has likewise returned to its previous level.
This Saturday will mark the beginning of her fifth AMMN championships campaign.
It has been a remarkable journey for someone who did not grow up playing netball, and only began umpiring 10 years ago - 12 months after she moved to Tamworth from Coffs Harbour.
"I first picked up a whistle in 2014 when the late Dot Lockwood and Lyn O'Brien, the current umpire coordinator at Tamworth Netball, saw me doing my team duty for my team on a Saturday comp and said 'Oh, you'd make a good umpire'," Horne said.
"I said 'Yeah, I'll have a go'."
After receiving her C Badge that year, Horne earned her B Badge in 2015, which she said is "very quick", and points to the enthusiasm and natural aptitude she brought to the role.
She has since gone on to become deeply entrenched in Tamworth Netball, having served as umpire coordinator and on the umpires committee for "many years".
In addition, she remains "heavily involved" as a foundation committee member for the Westview Pirates.
So once this weekend's nationals get underway, Horne is not only keen to rub shoulders with some of the best umpires in the country, but take away knowledge that will benefit the local association.
"I'll just take the opportunity that next week presents me, because I'll be umpiring with people who do Suncorp Super Netball games," she said.
"I can bring that [knowledge] back and share it with umpires locally."
