See what's on in April at the Capitol Theatre

The 'Big O' stood head and shoulders above the rest, his vocals were peerless, his range extraordinary. His songs unique, impassioned and personal. Mark Shelley is simply brilliant in his characterisation of Roy. Not only does he have the vocal range and tone to honour his songs but he also has the sensitivity and artistic ability to 'be' Roy. Without a doubt, this is the definitive portrayal of Roy Orbison - the man, his music and his life.