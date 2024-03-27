See what's on in April at the Capitol Theatre

A mixture of shows this week - a local production, some school holiday fun and the portrayal of a legend.
Doris and George meet in 1951, a chance encounter in a Californian hotel that leads to a passionate one-night stand. Both are married to other people but, soon aware this might be the start of something, they promise to meet one year later.
So begins a lasting 25 year romantic love affair, filled with laughs, loss and change.
The play charts their lives through the ups and downs of parenthood, career highs and lows as well as the shifting fashions and morals of the passing decades.
Starring Natacha Curnow and Ben Simpson and directed by Peter Ross - don't miss the inaugural fully staged production from Tamworth's own You'll Miss the Tide Productions.
Only at the Capitol Theatre Thursday, April 4 @ 7:30pm and Friday, April 5 @ 11am and 7:30pm
A biological-musical-comedy-adventure - that explores the ins and outs of the human digestive system.
Join biology teachers Oesph A Gus and Dewey Dean as they embark upon an utterly brilliant all-singing, all-dancing (and all clowning) exploration of every twisting tube and remarkable organ - with sketches, songs and sensational science.
Along the way you'll encounter a frenzy of enzyme-powered ping pong balls, sing along with a rainbow collect of poop puppets and witness the weirdest poetry performance you've ever seen. It's a little bit gross - and a 'hole' lotta fun! You may even learn something.
From the creators of The Alphabet of Awesome Science comes a brand new multi award winning family show .... You are a Doughnut!
It's true! YOU are a great big fleshy lump with a remarkable hole running all the way through your middle - your digestive system.
Recommended ages 5- 12 and their families.
Warning: Some loud noises and haze effects.
This is perfect school holiday fun for the kids and their families.
This hilarious and educational show is at the Capitol Theatre Wednesday, April 17 @ 6pm and Thursday, April 18 @ 10am and 12:30pm.
The 'Big O' stood head and shoulders above the rest, his vocals were peerless, his range extraordinary. His songs unique, impassioned and personal. Mark Shelley is simply brilliant in his characterisation of Roy. Not only does he have the vocal range and tone to honour his songs but he also has the sensitivity and artistic ability to 'be' Roy. Without a doubt, this is the definitive portrayal of Roy Orbison - the man, his music and his life.
Experience the wonder of Roy Orbison in this brilliant portrayal of the man, his music, his voice and his life. You will find yourself believing you are in his presence, transported back in time, reliving the emotion of each of his songs and the stories of his life.
Orbison, the man, was enigmatic, driven, shy, funny, quiet and charismatic. At the Capitol Theatre Saturday, April 20 @ 7:30pm.
