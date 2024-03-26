'I'm excited to be back': Carter set for surprise Super Rugby comeback

Sam Carter is locked and loaded, and set for a surprise return to Super Rugby.
The Quirindi product has signed with the Western Force for the remainder of the season after answering an SOS from head coach Simon Cron to provide reinforcement for their battered lock stocks with Izack Rodda (thigh), Jeremy Williams (calf) and Felix Kalapu (hamstring) all sidelined with injury.
The 16-cap Wallaby and ACT Brumbies stalwart joins the Force from English club Leicester, who he linked up with ahead of the 2023/24 season following four seasons with Irish powerhouses Ulster.
Lining up for the Tigers just 11 days ago in the Premiership Rugby Cup Final, Carter told reporters after his signing was officially announced on Monday that it had all "happened pretty quickly".
"Look it happened in about eight days and I took the opportunity and took my family and I'm excited to be back in Australia," he said.
Arriving in Perth last week, the 34-year-old also spoke of his excitement about being back in Australian rugby.
"I'm excited. The Force is a young team, heaps of potential," Carter said.
"I add a bit of age, [a] bit of experience, [a] bit of knowledge.
"So I think it's a really good combination."
Carter, whose father, David, famously also played for the Wallabies, earning him the moniker from his Brumbies team-mates of "SOD" or "Son of David", last took the Super Rugby field in 2019 when made the final of his 122 appearances for the Canberra side.
Expected to come straight into the Force line-up for their clash with the Fijian Drua on Saturday, the week and a bit of training has been about really just getting used to the Force's style and plays.
"I played only about 10 days ago ... so I'm fit and ready to go," he said.
"So just learning the systems and picking up the way the Force do things.
"Hopefully that comes pretty quickly and I can dive straight back in."
Cron said Carter's addition brings quality and experience to the squad.
"Sam's quality is known as an ex-Wallabies lock and he's ready to go, having been playing over at Leicester in England," Cron said.
"One of the areas we've been thin during the pre-season and into this season is the availability of tight-five forwards and Sam helps allay that. He gives us a genuine lock option, with Izack Rodda and Felix Kalapu still not available for training or games.
"Sam also brings with him a wealth of experience, big-game mentality and genuine height. Plus he has been playing already in-season with Leicester, so he's fit and available. He'll be great around the team with his experience."
