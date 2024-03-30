Why 'Never Ending Story' is a lesson in life

For those not of a certain age - it's also the song that featured in 'Stranger Things 3' when Dustin is forced to sing the theme song to 'The Never Ending Story' with his long distance girlfriend Suzie, to get the numerical code for Planck's constant, which according to Suzie was 6.62607004 (though there are those who say it's not so constant and Suzie gave Dusty Buns the wrong code for 1985, when the show was supposed to have been set - but that's a whole other story).

