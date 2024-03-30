Why 'Never Ending Story' is a lesson in life

I was absolutely bursting with pride this week.
But I probably need go back a couple of days to fill you in.
Picture this; it was Tuesday, and I was dropping my 13-year-old to school.
We got in the car; made sure we had our lunch and everything we needed for the day; and then, it happened.
My 13-year-old daughter grabbed my phone, as if to say 'hey mum, I will choose the music this morning'. Mind you, it's the same every morning. But here's where it gets exciting.
She fumbled with the phone for a bit, and then played; Lamahl's 'Never Ending Story'.
You know the one; "Turn around, look at what you see, yeah-eh".
For those not of a certain age - it's also the song that featured in 'Stranger Things 3' when Dustin is forced to sing the theme song to 'The Never Ending Story' with his long distance girlfriend Suzie, to get the numerical code for Planck's constant, which according to Suzie was 6.62607004 (though there are those who say it's not so constant and Suzie gave Dusty Buns the wrong code for 1985, when the show was supposed to have been set - but that's a whole other story).
But back to me! I'm proud for a couple of reasons.
Number one of course, is this huge validation of my musical taste. Pure 80's in case you were left in any doubt.
And number 2, the fact that my daughter seems to be following in my footsteps. So imagine her teacher's surprise when she knew the words to 'Never Gonna Give You Up' (another 80's classic - well in my mind anyway).
But, and here's the crux of my little tale, I took great delight in letting the world know just how proud I was when I drove off, window down and 'Never Ending Story' blaring out of my car's speakers.
Daughter of course cringing. 'Mum, stop!'
I was so proud, I felt like I was going to burst.
And don't judge me because I know every parent out there has deliberately set out to embarrass their child at some point for not wanting to be seen with you. So turn the mirror on yourself people!
The moral of this story then, if there really needs to be one, is live in the moment. Take pride in the little things and especially take pride in the fact that your kids are a reflection of you; 80's and all!
Enjoy the rest of your long weekend.
Fiona Ferguson, Northern Daily Leader editor
