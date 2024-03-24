Photo blast: faces in the crowd and action galore from the Johnson Cup

Inverell have launched a landmark year in style after securing the Kevin Johnson Cup in Tamworth.
The reigning two-time Namoi Premier League premiers, who have switched to the Northern Inland Premier League this year, beat Moore Creek 3-0 in the final at Gipps Street.
A great day for Inverell was made even better by their women claiming the Jan Johnson Cup after beating Norths United 2-0 in the final.
For Inverell FC's men, their Johnson Cup performance was a continuation of the side's excellent pre-season form: they have advanced to round six of the Australia Cup after three straight wins.
"We had a few out injured from that [Australia Cup] side," Inverell coach Damien Schutz said of his Johnson Cup lineup.
"But we brought in a couple of younger blokes, and they stepped up to the task and fitted into the side well."
Schutz said he was "very proud" of the club's overall performance on Saturday, especially given their early start to the day for the long trip to Tamworth.
"It was a good day all round," he said, adding that "all the games were played in good spirits".
Ahead of a momentous season for Inverell, Schutz said it was "the strongest the club's ever been".
"The belief's definitely there now," he said. "And even more so now with the women getting their first taste of success.
"The culture's good at the club - and we're looking forward to a big one."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.