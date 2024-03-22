'Everybody likes Tom': meet the triple threat working hard and getting results

Klara has a "bubbly" personality, "everyone likes Tom", and Oliver has "improved out of sight".
And in Sydney on the weekend, March 23-24, the trio will represent the Tamworth City Swimming Club at the NSW Junior State Age Championships.
To mark their impending showdowns against some of the state's best young swimmers at the famed Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre, the Leader caught up with their coach, Simon Andren, to get his thoughts on his charges.
Klara Bunnemeyer
Andren said Klara was "very eager to learn" and would not hesitate to "change things" if required.
She was also a "very bubbly person" who was "easy to work with", he said.
"I would like to think she would PB in her event," he said of her setting a personal best in the 12 years 50m breaststroke at the championships.
Tom Hall
Tom was "a great kid" to coach, Andren said.
"And he gets along so well with the other swimmers - everybody likes Tom," the head coach added.
Tom will contest the 11 years 50m breaststroke and 50m freestyle in Sydney, with Andren hoping for PBs in both events.
"Tom is very eager to please people," he said.
Oliver Pearson
Coach Andren has seen "huge improvements" with Oliver's training over the past six months.
As part of that increased effort, the youngster has been training with the club's senior squad to get ready for the championships.
"So he has improved out of sight," Andren said.
Oliver has a big program in Sydney. He will swim the 12 years 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke, as well as the 50m butterfly and 50m backstroke.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.