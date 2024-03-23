The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
Our People

Cold, wet, and alone, Jason Allwood puts survival skills to the test in TV series

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
March 24 2024 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Allwood put his hunting, fishing and survival skills to the ultimate test on season two of Alone Australia. Picture supplied
Jason Allwood put his hunting, fishing and survival skills to the ultimate test on season two of Alone Australia. Picture supplied

You could say Tamworth local Jason Allwood was always destined to be on Alone Australia. He spent his childhood outdoors, fishing and hunting.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Celebrity

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.