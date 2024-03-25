Want to learn how to eat healthy on a budget? This charity has you covered

A new health program is improving food security and nutritional education in regional NSW thanks to help from a local charity.
Tamworth-based non-profit HealthWISE is bringing a six-week Nutrition Education and Skills Training (NEST) program out of Sydney and into the regions.
The NEST program was designed by food rescue organisation OzHarvest to provide free professional advice on healthy and affordable eating.
Program participants engage in a variety of activities including trivia, games, and hands-on cooking lessons.
"Because we currently live in a time where information around nutrition is highly accessible, there's also an increase in misinformation around nutrition," HealthWISE's NEST facilitator Tess Johnstone said at a session in the Youhtie last week.
"Often nutrition gets overlooked, so it's good to share simple nutrition education people can sink their teeth into. With diet and lifestyle-related diseases being so high it's important to get back to the basics around what's important in your diet."
HealthWISE is the first organisation to bring the program to a regional area, and the charity's health promotion and well-being officer, Emma Knights, says it's causing a buzz.
"We've had other groups and organisations ask us how to bring this program out to their communities, and now OzHarvest is developing a version of the program specifically for rural and regional areas," Ms Knights said.
At the end of the program the participants will get a certificate, recipe book, and the opportunity to share a meal they cook together as a team.
"My daughter told me about the program and encouraged me to come because she said I don't get out enough," local farmer Leslie Wilson said.
Ms Wilson doesn't have a computer at home
"I will admit I am a bit isolated out on the farm, so I'm hoping to meet some people and learn a few things," she said.
She also said she's deeply concerned with supermarket titans like Coles and Woolworths upping their food prices while underpaying farmers.
As such, she sees the NEST program as a way to connect with people who share her concerns.
Tamworth Regional Council's senior environmental health officer Rachel Mann said the local government is thinking along similar lines.
"We got some grant funding from the state government to run events for Seniors Week, and we'd had some consultation with HealthWISE previously about running the NEST program so it was a perfect opportunity," Ms Mann said.
"Particularly at this time when the cost of living is so high, seniors and pensioners can struggle so we thought it was a good match."
Ms Mann said about half a dozen people have signed up for the program's 15 spots so far, but she's confident the program will grow as word gets out.
HealthWISE says the social aspect of the program is "just as important as the skills" and are encouraging more businesses and organisations to reach out and get involved.
But it's not just the NEST program local groups can get involved in.
Ms Knights told the Leader HealthWISE has recently launched a number of programs to improve the region's food security in response to these challenging times.
"We've created food maps on our website which shows relief in your area. You can click on a button for Tamworth up to Toowoomba and it will take you to an interactive map showing food banks, soup kitchens, and other food providers," she said.
"We also have FoodWISE, which is a Facebook group where people can join and advertise or share excess food that would go to landfill otherwise."
Seniors interested in joining the NEST program for its remaining five weeks at the Youthie can email trc@tamworth.nsw.gov.au or call 6767 5555.
