Check out the very best of Mother Nature this Easter long weekend

After sustaining significant damage during the devastating 2019-2020 bushfires, the West Kaputar Rock Lookout near Narrabri has been resurrected and is now ready to welcome visitors.
The $72,000 reconstruction project involved the replacement of the original wooden platform with a durable steel structure.
During the 2019-20 bushfire season, wildfires burnt through approximately 20,000 hectares of Mount Kaputar National Park (MKNP), damaging elevated walkways, bridges, fences and viewing platforms, including the West Kaputar Rock boardwalk and viewing platform.
Contractors fabricated, constructed, and installed the new West Kaputar Rock boardwalk and viewing platform in the same location as the original structure.
"The West Kaputar Rock Lookout is a firm favourite amongst visitors, offering panoramic views of Mount Kaputar National Park's rugged wilderness," NPWS Ranger Louisa Andersen said.
"It was a priority for us to replace this lookout as it provides such a unique opportunity for visitors to experience the landscape and appreciate its dramatic views.
"We can't wait to welcome visitors back to this area of the park in coming months."
Works were undertaken within the existing footprint to protect the park's unique flora and fauna, including the giant Mount Kaputar pink slug.
The new boardwalk and lookout are easily accessible for people of all ages and abilities, including those in wheelchairs.
Enjoy a nature stroll with a NPWS ranger.
The Dawsons Spring nature stroll will be run over the Easter long weekend daily from Friday, March 29 to Sunday, March 31, 10am to 11.30am.
A NPWS Ranger will tell you about the fascinating volcanic history of Nandewar Range and how this rugged island of wilderness supports unique species like the Kaputar pink slug.
The walk is a combination of wooden walkways and bitumen track on a relatively flat surface, suitable for all fitness levels.
