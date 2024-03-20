'Choose life' you betcha | When life and the 80's collide

This week it is all about the music! The classics, the 80's and the rock hits. A little something for everyone.
Meet Tammy Tooth who's on the brink of a most epic midlife crisis. An unexpected quirk of fate sends her back in time to come face to face with her 15 year old self in her teenage bedroom, giving her the chance to ask the big questions, remember what makes her tick and help her reclaim her passion for life.
Featuring a banging live band rocking the sound track of our youth! Join Tammy in the front seat of the DeLorean, crank up the radio and take on a few life lessons from your favourite radio presenter, DJ Neon.
Dig out your 'Choose Life' shirt, your double cassette player and let the hits of the 80's solve the problems of your world.... one song at a time.
At the Capitol Theatre Wednesday, April 10 at 7:30pm.
Two of Australia's most applauded performers are back on stage and in good company, as they celebrate the songs that shook the world, by artists that changed it.
Individually, audiences have been on their feet across the globe on every occasion for their critically acclaimed portraits of Roy Orbison, Cat Stevens, Elvis Presley, John Denver and The Beatles. Now, together in one grade concert, Darren and Damien re-live the songs that the whole world sang along with. This duo will be accompanied by the lush sounds of 'A Good Company of Strings Quartet'.
This two hour show is filled back to back with the songs that made music history - Pretty Woman, Hey Jude, Father and Son, Halleluiah, Rhinestone Cowboy and many many more.
This will be a fantastic walk down memory lane at the Capitol Theatre Saturday, April 6 at 8pm.
The Worlds #1 Robbie Williams show is coming to Tamworth!
Tony Lewis has been turning heads and wowing audiences worldwide, for the past two decades, with his amazing portrayal of Britain's Great Entertainer, Robbie Williams.
Tony's show, complete with a live band, covers all the greatest hits, with a few special surprises thrown in, capturing the true spirit of everything RW!
The show takes you on a journey of the old favourites, a hint of swing, right up to date with the modern classics and even incorporates a certain boyband.
The looks, the moves, the voice, the ego.... This show has it all!
Tony as Robbie for one night only - Tamworth Town Hall Wednesday, April 24 at 7:30pm
