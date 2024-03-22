Saddle up with equine retreat perfect for horse lifestyle enthusiasts

4 beds | 2 bath |5 car
Set across approximately 2.3 hectares, the property boasts an array of equine facilities for horse enthusiasts and an opportunity to enjoy rural living whilst conveniently located approximately 18km from the Tamworth CBD.
This four-bedroom, two-bathroom home boasts a span line outdoor room that brings the outdoors in, with an alfresco area and built-in outdoor BBQ making it the perfect spot for entertaining
Wood fireplace and ducted reverse-cycle heating and cooling provide year round comfort.
A functional kitchen with breakfast bar complements a formal dining room featuring bay windows to take in the views.
Oversized glass panel windows allow natural lighting in the two living areas and throughout the home.
The main bedroom comes complete with spacious ensuite and built-in wardrobe.
There are is a garage with concrete floor and power, and a shed with gravel base - both approximately 12mx8m.
The property is set up for the equine enthusiasts and includes an arena and four stables, plus two transportable stables.
