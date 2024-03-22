Charming Federation cottage offers blend of character and modern updates

4 beds | 2 bath | 1 car
Nestled on a generous 504sqm parcel of land in one of Tamworth's most coveted street's, this charming federation cottage, steeped in history from the early 1900s, offers a unique blend of character and modern updates.
Boasting a prime location just a 13-minute stroll from the CBD, this property features rear lane access and a variety of living options.
Original features tastefully preserved throughout the home, including a decorative archway in the entrance/hall, add warmth and charm.
The front bedroom's wallpaper and floor covering exude a cozy, homely feel.
The second bedroom boasts built-in wardrobes for added convenience, while the third, currently serving as a home office, offers ample storage.
The heart of the home is the functional living/dining area, providing a comfortable space to unwind.
A lower sunroom offers a perfect spot to enjoy a winters day or overlook the pool as the kids play in the summer.
A standout feature of this property is the studio and workshop at the rear, accessible from the laneway and back yard.
This space includes a designated bedroom, living room, kitchen, and bathroom, as well as workshop/storage areas on each side.
Additional features reverse cycle split system, multiple fireplaces and a gas point, ensuring comfort year-round.
High ceilings with ornate cornices, original architraves, and skirting boards enhance the home's character.
Outside, a sparkling inground swimming pool sit's centered in the yard with paved courtyard surrounding ready for entertaining.
This cute double brick home boasts updated Colorbond roofing and a leadlight front entrance, adding to its charm and street appeal.
Similar style homes in the vicinity lends an inviting atmosphere to the area, exuding a sense of tranquility and community spirit.
Residents enjoy easy access to local amenities such as parks, schools, and shops, enhancing the quality of life.
With its peaceful surroundings and close-knit community, 43 Carthage Street offers an ideal setting for those seeking a harmonious blend of suburban comfort and convenience.
Don't miss this opportunity to secure a piece of Tamworth's history.
