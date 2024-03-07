The Northern Daily Leadersport
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL

A pioneer of AFL North West: Griffiths inducted into inaugural Hall of Fame

By Zac Lowe
March 7 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Swans president Josh McKenzie with Griffiths' widow, Veronica, who remains involved with the club to this day. Behind them is the Gerry Griffiths end at No. 1 Oval. Picture by Peter Hardin.
Tamworth Swans president Josh McKenzie with Griffiths' widow, Veronica, who remains involved with the club to this day. Behind them is the Gerry Griffiths end at No. 1 Oval. Picture by Peter Hardin.

When AFL NSW reached out to local AFL clubs a few years ago to inquire about nominees for their inaugural Hall of Fame, Josh McKenzie didn't hesitate.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from AFL

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.