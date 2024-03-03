The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/What's On/Food and Drink
What's on

Sydney Royal seasoned with a taste of New England in 2024

Ben Jaffrey
By Ben Jaffrey
Updated March 4 2024 - 10:38am, first published 8:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seasons of New England director Tara Toomey is excited to showcase New England products at Sydney Royal. Picture by Ben Jaffrey
Seasons of New England director Tara Toomey is excited to showcase New England products at Sydney Royal. Picture by Ben Jaffrey

Uralla's Tara Toomey is ready for a bumper couple of weeks when Seasons of New England takes centre stage in Uralla as well as in the big smoke.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Jaffrey

Ben Jaffrey

Content curator/journalist

Ben is a content curator and journalist for The Land. He has been with ACM since 2015 and first worked at The Area News and then at the Northern Daily Leader. Ben first joined ACM Agri as a digital journalist for all seven agricultural mastheads in 2022 before shifting to The Land full-time in 2023.

More from Food and Drink

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.