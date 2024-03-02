The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

Little confidence in health district managers: Mayor joins call for inquiry

LR
By Lydia Roberts
March 2 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Surgeries are being cancelled after Inverell Hospital was left without anaesthetic coverage.
Surgeries are being cancelled after Inverell Hospital was left without anaesthetic coverage.

CALLS are growing for a public inquiry into the management of Inverell Hospital after an anaesthetic "error" there.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

More from Health

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.