Joyce supports mayors' calls for regional airports to be federally funded

NEW ENGLAND MP Barnaby Joyce has weighed into the debate over funding regional airports.
He supported a delegation of country mayors calling for the Federal Government to help fund rural airports such as Armidale and Tamworth, both of which are in his electorate.
"As the Member for New England, I support any infrastructure investment from the Australian Government that enables liveability and economic growth in regional Australia," Mr Joyce said.
"With the costs of everything rising, it is becoming increasingly harder to operate any business in a regional community.
"If we don't have an airport we don't have movement and people and businesses stop coming."
He said he was concerned the future of the Regional Airports Program, which has injected $100 million into regional airports over four years, ceases this year.
"With a city-centric frontbench in a Labor government, I doubt they understand nor see the importance of regional airports," Mr Joyce said.
About 200 regional airports are owned and operated by local councils across Australia, 60 per cent of which are operating at a loss.
On Wednesday, February 28, a delegation of country mayors travelled to Canberra for talks with Catherine King, Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government.
The mayors, all Members of Regional Capitals Australia, told the minister ageing infrastructure, rising security and regulatory burdens of regional airports were all concerns for regional ratepayers.
Chair of Regional Capitals Australia and Albury Mayor Kylie King told Ms King, "Unfortunately, regional councils are feeling the pinch due to increasing costs of delivery across the board, and they can no longer afford to pick up the shortfall.
"We are concerned that unless the Federal Government steps in, Australia's regional airports will be deemed unviable, putting the handbrake on regional growth and our nation's health and security at risk."
The group includes Armidale and Tamworth regional councils.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.