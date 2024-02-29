When did Tamworth mark its hottest day this summer?

DESPITE sweltering temperatures during the final days of summer, firefighters have used the conditions to get a head start on reduction burns for the next fire season.
Residents sought cold water, air conditioning and shade on February 29, 2024, as the last day of summer in Tamworth soared to 37.5 degrees.
Although the heat is expected to stick around for the first few days of Autumn, Tamworth Rural Fire Service (RFS) coordinator Inspector Steve Carstens said the fire danger rating is only sitting at 'moderate'.
"There's not so much wind around at the moment so we're not expecting anything over the next few days," he said.
Inspector Carstens told the Leader across the fire district it thankfully hadn't been a "huge season" of battling blazes.
Inspector Carstens said although a number of smaller grass fires had kept volunteers busy in Tamworth, most of their time had been spent assisting crews at the Duck Creek Pilliga Forest fire.
The fire, which burned approximately 17 kilometres from Narrabri, 20 kilometres west of Boggabri, and 40 kilometres north east of Coonabarabran, destroyed more than 129,200 hectares.
"They have been busy," Inspector Carstens said.
This summer, NSW has recorded above-average day and night-time temperatures, and is expected to be in the top ten warmest on record, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM).
Normally, hazard reduction burns don't start until the end of bushfire season, which lands on March 31.
But, Inspector Carstens said in Tamworth a perfect mix of conditions meant crews were able to get on the front foot to "reduce danger".
RFS crews spent hours on February 24 and 25 conducting hazard reduction burns in Moore Creek, Nemingha, and Daruka.
Planning for the burns involves considering weather, fuel lines, and how dry it is.
"We try to get as much done in the timeframe we do have," Inspector Carstens said.
"We haven't got a huge window to burn, it's either too hot or too cold.
"We do out best to get as much done when the conditions are right."
February 3, 2024, was the hottest day recorded for Tamworth's 2023-2024 season. According to the BoM, the highest maximum temperature recorded that day was 40.1 degrees.
The lowest maximum temperature was 20.7 degrees, which was recorded on December 15, 2023.
Tamworth weather data between 1981 and 1992 reveals it's not uncommon for February to be the hottest month of the year, with the warmest day in that time period falling on February 10, 1983.
On that day, the highest recorded temperature reached 41.1 degrees.
The lowest maximum temperature was recorded on December 5, 1985, coming in at 18 degrees during summer.
It's might not be time to switch out the shorts for jeans or the singlets for jackets just yet.
In NSW, it's expected there will be a 60 to 75 per cent chance of below median rainfall this autumn, while most of Australia has at least an 80pc chance of above average temperatures.
Inspector Carstens said despite summer coming to an end, it's not time to forget about fire safety.
"We certainly don't want people to get complacent," he said.
Tamworth residents are urged to update their bushfire survival plans, and make sure any hazards around the home are removed.
