Parliament debates petition to return trains to northern rail line

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
February 9 2024 - 8:00am
MPs Jenny Aitchison and Adam Marshall had an amicable debate in parliament on February 8 around the return of passenger train service north of Armidale.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison has not closed the door on the reinstatement of the Great Northern Railway, but says more work will need to be done before making any decisions.

