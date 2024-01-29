'Horses like this one don't come along too often': Xuereb snares second final win

I Break The Line was crowned the winner of the 2024 Multiquip Golden Guitar final at the Tamworth Paceway on Friday night, and in doing so handed Sydney-based trainer Michael Xuereb his second win in the feature race.
"I did it a few years back with Redbellly Jack. He was a great horse and horses like this one don't come along too often," stable representative Nathan Xuereb said.
Xuereb, based out of Sydney, trained the 2018 winner in Redbelly Jack before I Break The Line, a four-year-old Betting Line-Parklane Royal gelding, won this year's feature race.
Sydney reinsman Josh Gallagher handled I Break The Line in both his heat and final wins and secured a 7.8 metre victory over the KerryAnn Morris-trained Sir Richard Lee (Tom Ison) and the Graham Dwyer-trained Luvbite (Dean Chapple) 3.5 metres away in third.
Contested over the 1,980 metres, I Break The Line recorded a mile rate of 1.56.4.
Rising Bathurst pacer Cheer For Mitch (Mitch Turnbull) took the race lead after commencing from the two barrier, while Gallagher from the five barrier raced outside the leader.
"We lobbed in the chair and I wasn't too stressed as we didn't have to race too hard out of the gate," Gallagher said.
"After Sir Richard Lee forced Mitch Turnbull to hand over the lead from that point forward in the race, I was even more confident.
"I had no concerns as I knew a couple of runners had galloped at the start and disrupted the field."
The race final saw Kickatinalongpony from the one barrier gallop before disrupting the chances of $3.60 race favourite Ultimate Bird (Chris Geary) from the seven barrier who lost his shot at victory.
For owner Dennis Sammut he can take all the accolades as the sole owner of I Break The Line.
"We went to the sales and Dennis brought the horse outright as he wanted to own one for himself," Nathan Xuereb said.
"The horse had had a few niggly issues early in his career so we gave him some time off and let him mature. We knew he had ability and he has come back and not put a foot wrong.
"He has turned into a real racehorse.
"Josh and the horse have really connected in the races. Josh gets the best out of the horse - he is doing an awesome job.
"The Golden Guitar final is not an easy race to win but to win it again is really awesome.
"Tamworth always puts on a good show Dad [Michael] has been coming to Tamworth for 30 years and myself 20 for the festival but when we have a horse good enough, we always head this way."
Tamworth trainer and reinsman Anthony Varga commenced the meeting in taking out the $12,000 Multiquip Golden Guitar Consolation with Broadway Girl, who was raced by his partner, Denna Burns, and paid $23 for the win.
Broadways Girl secured a half head win over a fast-finishing Hay There Joe (Dean Chapple) and Paratrouper (Caitlin McElhinney) 7.7 metres away in third.
Local trainer Greg Coney's wish of taking out the $12,000 Hazell's Tamworth Local final became reality when his stable runner Runfromterror earned a half-head win over the Tony Missen-trained Boldino (Blake Hughes), and Dashndot from the Dean Chapple stables (driven by 16-year-old Layne Dwyer) 3.7 metres away in third. The mile rate for 1,980 metres was 1.59.3
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.