'We can pickup where we left off': Bullets appoint new coaches

The Bingara Bullets are hoping to continue the success they had in 2023 after appointing new coaches for the coming season.
Anthony Dunn and Jesse Rogers will co-coach the men's team, replacing Tim Coombes.
Coombes led the side to within a whisker of qualifying for the top tier finals.
Although they missed out on the major trophy, they still finished the season with silverware in winning the Plate final against the Tingha Tigers.
Bullets president Dylan Butler believes Coombes' input put them on a good path.
"Tim Coombes is undoubtedly a big loss for the Bullets club," Butler said.
"However, he had the boys all heading in the right direction last year.
"We hope to build off the back of that this year.
"For most of the boys it was our first year all playing together under a different system. But with the right attitude and commitment at training we can pickup where we left off in 2024."
In terms of their new coaches, Dunn joins the club with plenty experience.
He's previously led the way at the Inverell Hawks and Ashford Roosters.
Butler is looking forward to the knowledge Dunn will bring from being at various clubs.
"He has a great attitude for the game," Butler said.
Rogers has been a mainstay of the Bullets men in recent seasons and is well-known across Group 19 for his ability.
Butler believes Rogers is ready to step into the coaching role.
"Jesse Rogers is a local Bullet as he grew up here in town," Butler said.
"I've played a few years with Jesse now and he has great knowledge for the game, always wearing his heart on his sleeve.
"I think together they can both guide the bullets to great things in 2024."
Making the transition easier for the new coaches is the fact the core group of the Bullets' Plate-winning squad is sticking around.
Butler said they start training on February 7 with hopefully a handful of new faces.
While the Bullets men have had some chances, Butler and league tag co-coach Stacey Duff have signed back on to lead the women in 2024.
They made the major grand final against back-to-back premiers Tingha and stuck it to them.
Butler is eager to go one better this year.
"It was a no-brainer for Stacey and myself to take the job on again and coach these great bunch of girls to another successful season," he said.
"The ladies are looking very promising again, we have a very similar fielded team from 2023.
"We have gain a couple of very experienced girls that can only add to our squad."
The re-introduction of an under 18 competition back into the Group 19 fold was welcomed across the board.
It saw five teams enter with the Glen Innes Magpies taking out the title.
The Bullets are looking to the future with the aim of entering a team into the under 18s tournament in 2024.
Steve Symons has been appointed coach.
"Steve has many years experience in coaching and is a great club person," Butler said.
"Undoubtedly he is the perfect man for the job."
