The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'They've all got good chances': Coney's three-pronged assault on final

SN
By Samantha Newsam
January 25 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth trainer Greg Coney with daughter Morgan and son Nash, and his three runners in Friday night's Tamworth Local Final. Picture by Peter Hardin
Tamworth trainer Greg Coney with daughter Morgan and son Nash, and his three runners in Friday night's Tamworth Local Final. Picture by Peter Hardin

Every trainer has that one race they aspire to win.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.