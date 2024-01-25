'They've all got good chances': Coney's three-pronged assault on final

Every trainer has that one race they aspire to win.
For Greg Coney the "ultimate" would be a Golden Guitar Final.
"My turn might come one year," the Tamworth trainer said.
Unfortunately it won't be 2024, with his lone runner in the heats, Mystify Me, finishing seventh; a "bad draw" not doing her any favours "in a hard race".
Coney will however have a strong hand in the Hazells Tamworth Local Final as the Tamworth Harness Racing Club's feature carnival of the year draws to a close on Friday night.
He has qualified three horses through from Sunday night's heats with Sportscam and Runfromterror both winning their respective heats and Dollarsign running second to Runfromterror.
It will be a real family affair with daughter Jemma retaining the seat behind Sportscam and son Jye to drive Dollarsign.
Not too far away will be younger siblings, Morgan, 13, and Nash, 11.
They've really stepped up, and taken on a bigger role in the day-to-day operations since Jemma and Jye moved down to Clayton Harmey's stables at the Hunter Valley for "better opportunities".
"They help me out a lot with the horses on the farm," Greg said, adding that he wouldn't be able to have the numbers he does without them.
He has 11 in work at the moment.
Six of those will be going around across the Carnival of Cups meeting.
Mystify Me and Haveyoumetdaisy will contest the NSWSOA Mares- Members Bonus Pace, while Watchful Lady is in the TAB Carnival of Cups Pace.
It will precede the local final.
Coney hasn't won it before.
"It's a good incentive from Rod (Hazell) and his wife to put a race on like this for the locals over this sort of busier time," he said.
"And it's good for the locals to have horses race on their principle night."
The reality is that it's hard to compete with the Sydney and Queensland trainers that the prizemoney on offer, and prestige of the Golden Guitar lures.
Also supporting the feature $50,000 Multiquip Golden Guitar Final will be the Garrards Horse and Hound Tamworth City Cup.
Part of Harness Racing NSW's revamp to the Carnival of Cups program it is worth $60,000.
Neil Kliendienst (Sonic Express) and Tom Ison (Metallica Man) will fly the local flag in that.
Off the track there'll be plenty happening too with 12-time Golden Guitar-winner Adam Brand headlining a catalogue of performers that include 2023 Toyota Star Maker Grand Finalist Robbie Mortimer, female country rock trio Southbound xo and The Voice Australia finalist Bella Mackenzie.
The trackside entertainment will be interspersed with the racing, and is free, but tickets must be pre-purchased. Head to https://www.carnivalofcups.com.au/ for more details.
Gates open at 5pm ahead of the Golden Guitar Consolation at 6.15pm and close at 7.30pm.
