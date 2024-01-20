'Definitely moving in the right direction': Narwan's new coach confident of success

Jaiden French might only be young but there's no doubt the incoming Narwan Eels player-coach understands what it takes to be the best.
The 21-year-old led the team around as captain in their 2023 premiership winning campaign and is adding coach to his resume this year.
"Last year I helped out Fletcher [Strong] and Mikey [Ware] while they had their own things going on," he said.
"I have already been in a bit of a leadership role, I was the captain last year, and I thought why not go one more?"
French joined the senior playing ranks at Narwan after finishing year 12 at Endeavour Sports High School in 2020.
He made the move to the Sydney-based school from Armidale to play rugby league and honed his craft through tuition under some of the sport's top coaches.
Now he's hoping he can add to Narwan's recent success by passing on things he learned there.
"I did move down solely for football so I learned a lot from the coaches I had down there," French said.
"I played local club football but was in and around the Sharks and Dragons junior reps systems.
"Those who won't get the opportunity to do what I did, I can bring some of that higher level coaching and share that knowledge I was given."
Despite being back-to-back champions and vying for a third, French isn't feeling the pressure to add another trophy to the cabinet.
"But I think that is comforting in a way, it gives our boys confidence that those few senior players that have left, we can do it without them," he said.
"We have got the ability and the knowledge to win another one already with us."
They have a strong bunch of juniors who were narrowly beaten in the under 18s decider by Glen Innes.
That group will be out to clinch the trophy this year but they also might be challenging the senior players for spots in the top squad.
French welcomed that.
"That's their decision to make but I am more than happy for them to come into the squad and make it more competitive for the men," he said.
"No one's position is safe and I am not afraid to put myself out of the team if that's what is best.
"Having healthy competition will only make us better.
"My goal is to be the fittest team in the comp.
"Being back-to-back premiers, teams may play average against each other but every team wants to beat us."
In recent seasons, not only has Narwan had success on-the-field, they've worked hard to build a strong, community-based culture off-the-field.
French wants to continue that.
It doesn't just mean putting the players through their paces on the training paddock.
He wants to carry on with the community-first mindset.
"The coaching role isn't just to do with football, especially with Narwan, it is a community club," French said.
"It means so much more than a game.
"I have only just been learning how to manage the players as people as well, being good mates and really embracing them as brothers.
"Not matter how good of a player they are, if they are part of the Narwan squad, they are family.
"Especially with the club having some dark episodes in the past, we are definitely moving in the right direction."
