'This was our Nugget': Chapple celebrates after landmark career victory

Moonbi trainer and reinsman Dean Chapple evidently celebrated well after his stable secured a significant win on Tuesday evening at the Tamworth Paceway.
That night, Chapple and his pacer Hay There Joe took out the $12,000 Pub Group Gold Nugget.
"We had a few drinks to celebrate when we got home. The team had a great night," Chapple said.
Hay There Joe was superior in the 1,980-metre feature and procured the gold nugget trophy for his Sydney-based owner Andrew Maher.
It was the second time Chapple won the Gold Nugget race, but 12 years on and the win of Hay There Joe was quite significant.
"I won the race before on Churchill Bromac back in 2012 as a reinsman, but this time round it was my first as a trainer and the driver," Chapple who described Hay There Joe as a real "gentleman", said.
"He is a great horse to do anything with. I have had him for eight starts and he has had five wins for me."
Hay There Joe - a four-year-old Roll With Joe-Charlies System gelding, has a total of 14 race starts for six wins and comes to the north west stable after beginning his racing career in Victoria.
From barrier seven, he started off the second line, behind the one barrier which was occupied by Queensland pacer Majordoit from the Tim Gillespie stables.
"Going into the race I had all the faith that the one horse would hold up but then I was happy to see Sonic Express [Sam Ison] go to the lead. I was happy as I knew he would keep going and not stop," Chapple said.
Hay There Joe ran contentedly three back on the inside line until Chapple gained a split racing out of the final turn.
"When Majordoit [Michael Formosa] came out three wide at the 400 mark I knew I had a chance," Chapple said.
"Halfway around the final turn I thought this was our Nugget.
"I knew not many horses would be coming off [Hay There Joe's] back, as he has got a great turn of foot.
"I did get a little carried away with the salute and I was relieved when the all clear came through."
Their winning margin was six metres over Sonic Express with Broadways Girl (Anthony Varga) a further 6.4 metres away in third. The mile rate for the 1,980-metre race was 1.58.4.
"I went to the meeting with six horses and finished with the Nugget win and two seconds and a third with my son Jack handling the minor placings for me," Chapple said.
"The January race carnival here at Tamworth is always good. The meetings don't disappoint at all and my team is starting to fire up at the right time."
The next start for Hay There Joe will be in a Golden Guitar heat to be conducted on Sunday evening at Tamworth. From there, they hope to contest the $50,000 final on Friday, January 26.
"I have won a couple of heats of the Golden Guitar in the past but not a final. I have always been close but not close enough," Chapple said.
