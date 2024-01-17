Outta De Lady delivers Tamworth trainer first win for new year

Zach Hatch will be looking to provide wife Abby with an extra present when she celebrates her birthday later this month.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Asked what the plan is for Outta De Lady after his win in the Cool Blue Ice Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap (1000m) at Gunnedah on Tuesday, the Tamworth trainer mentioned the Tamworth Country Music Cup meeting on January 25.
"There's a race on my wife's birthday," he told Thoroughbred Central post-race.
"She's a half-owner, so probably there, and then the paddock."
He is the other half-owner in the four-year old, who has now saluted twice since joining his stables late last year from his father, Mark's.
Coming off a last start sixth at Tamworth on Christmas Eve, Outta De Lady was given a plumb ride by Aaron Bullock, and after jumping straight to the front pretty much had it his own way.
Similarly leading for much of the race last outing, before fading over the final stages, this time they couldn't reel the gelding in as he pulled clear for a two-and-a-half length win over the Paddy Cunningham-trained Dune and Dusted (Cobi Vitler).
"He does a few things wrong like he'll hang out and run off the tracks.
"So just keep it a bit fresh in one corner, sort of that's the plan that's working," Hatch said.
It was his first winner for 2024 after narrowly missing out at the Tamworth meeting on January 8, with French Comet running second.
He also picked up a second with Rapid Ruby in the final race of the meeting, the Ultra Fleet Class 2 Handicap (1300m), behind fellow Tamworth trainer, Jacob Perrett's, Wiggles.
Bullock was "the man", as Hatch put it, riding the first three winners of the day.
Neck-and-neck with Tyler Schiller and Ashley Morgan atop the NSW jockey's premiership, he partnered Sue Grills' Wanda River to a narrow win in the opening race, before piloting first starter Smoke On The Water home in the H & M Refrigeration Maiden Plate (1300m) for James Dobie.
It was another successful meeting for the local trainers with Mel O'Gorman's Flying Miracle snatching the win on the line from Stirling Osland's More For Us in the Banksia Group Class 1 & Maiden Plate (1600m).
It went to a photo and after some deliberation Flying Miracle adjudged to have just snuck home on the inside.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.