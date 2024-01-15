The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

A family affair for the Glen Innes Cup winner

Ellen Dunger
By Ellen Dunger
January 15 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mister Smartee beats Zaidin to the line in Saturday's Glen Innes Cup. Picture by Bradley Photographers.
Mister Smartee beats Zaidin to the line in Saturday's Glen Innes Cup. Picture by Bradley Photographers.

It was a family affair for the team behind Saturday's 1400 metre Glen Innes Cup winner Mister Smartee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellen Dunger

Ellen Dunger

Sport journalist

Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.