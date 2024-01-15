A family affair for the Glen Innes Cup winner

It was a family affair for the team behind Saturday's 1400 metre Glen Innes Cup winner Mister Smartee.
Raymond Spokes rode the Brett Bellamy-trained gelding to the narrow win over Zaidin and his son, Grady, part-owns the horse.
It was senior Spokes' third Glen Innes Cup triumph and the family connection made it even more special.
"Winning any race is good but Cups are much better," he said.
"Brett Bellamy, I have ridden for him for close to 20 years now and any winner for Brett is good.
"My son owns the horse so that is even better.
"Me and my son brought the horse up here for today [Saturday] it is just a family trip."
The early stages of the race saw Spokes guide the veteran galloper to sit behind Jane Clement's Toulon Factor.
Then he found room around the outside of the big grey before easing past the tiring China Grove at the turn.
On the straight, Spokes found the inside rail to challenge the Wayne Oakenfull-trained Zaidin for the Cup.
It was a fight to the finish with Zaidin, ridden by Ben Looker, missing out by half-a-length to the fast-finishing Mister Smartee.
"You always have a little bit of an idea of the horses to beat," Spokes said.
"I got behind the one I thought would be the hardest to beat, just got up the inside and everything worked out right."
While the Cup will venture to Coffs Harbour, it was a positive day for local trainers.
Paddy Cunningham scored a quinella in the opening race of the day, the 1000m Maiden Plate, with Wet and Windy beating Menari Miss to the line.
Glen Innes trainers bookended the meeting with Terry McCarthy claiming the final race, the 1000m Benchmark 58 with Panuara Boy beating Cunningham's Rocky Ride by two lengths.
Grafton trainer John Shelton scored a win with Friar's Destiny in the 1400m Maiden Handicap.
Inverell trainer Ridge Wilson won the 1400m Joe Higgins Memorial Town Plate with Jakat.
Then Marc Quinn scored a win in the 1200m Benchmark 58 with Crowie's Shout.
