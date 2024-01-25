'The Horses' live at Tamworth Country Music Festival with Braithwaite

Daryl Braithwaite will be singing his all-time classics The Horses, As Days Go By and One Summer when he lights up the stage during the Tamworth Country Music Festival 2024.
The legendary singer and ARIA Hall of Famer will be rocking Wests Leagues Club to cap-off the 10-day iconic national festival with a touch of unforgettable Aussie pop on January 27, from 8.30pm.
"We'll have a couple of new songs we'll throw in and a couple of old ones - the Sherbet songs that people may remember," Braithwaite said of the successful 1970s Australian band he was the lead singer of before they disbanded in 1984.
Braithwaite released seven albums as a solo artist, which included the 1991 hit track written by Rickie Lee Jones about her daughter Charlotte Rose called The Horses and the 1988 As Days Go By penned by Ian Smith which had John Farnham on back-up vocals.
But the one song closest to his heart is One Summer which he wrote following the death of his friend David Griffin at a young age, who he grew up with in Melbourne.
"His parents had a hotel in South Yarra and I wrote One Summer in one of the rooms on top of the hotel," he told the Leader.
He was inspired to put pen to paper in memory of David after watching the 1980s British Television drama series One Summer about two teenage boys from broken homes who ran away to Wales.
"They got into all sorts of trouble and it was quite sad. And I really liked it and I thought that it aligned itself with a friend of mine who died when he was very young," he said.
The song was a last-minute addition to the 14-track ARIA chart topper album Edge, following a suggestion by co-contributor Jeff Scott to then-producer Simon Hussey.
"It was right at the end of the day when we were finishing up, and Jeff said to Simon, 'what about that One Summer song by Daryl'," he said.
"So it was nearly like an afterthought."
The soulful singer has a couple of potential future songs he has been thinking about writing, after observing three kids sitting on a bench that triggered a childhood memory, and while contemplating the act of eating alone in today's modern society.
