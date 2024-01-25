The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

'The Horses' live at Tamworth Country Music Festival with Braithwaite

RG
By Rachel Gray
January 25 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daryl Braithwaite will perform at Wests Leagues Club on January 27. Picture supplied
Daryl Braithwaite will perform at Wests Leagues Club on January 27. Picture supplied

Daryl Braithwaite will be singing his all-time classics The Horses, As Days Go By and One Summer when he lights up the stage during the Tamworth Country Music Festival 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Celebrity

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.