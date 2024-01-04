Cowboys at heart: Searle men saddle up for nationals tilt

As far as the Searle family is concerned, rodeo is more than a hobby. It's a way of life.
And in 2023, the Willow Tree-based family had one of their best years in the sport, which has culminated in four of them qualifying for the ABCRA National Finals.
Justin, the family patriarch and veteran of almost 30 years of rodeo experience, will be joined by his sons Jackson, Bailey, and Cody at the AELEC arena at the end of this month, where they will vie to add to their already considerable trophy cabinets.
"There's going to be some nerves, but they're pretty excited about it," Rebecca, Justin's wife and the mother of the three boys, said.
The family moved to the North West in mid-2022 from Goulburn, and have settled on a 50-acre property which is a cowboy's dream.
There, they have their own arena, bulls, team roping cattle, and breakaway calves.
It is the perfect environment for Jackson who, after growing up in rodeo, spent roughly three years pursuing a career as a jockey.
But after a breakout year on the track in 2022, the 20-year-old felt the need for a hiatus, and hung up the silks to make a return to rodeo.
"You don't lose the knack of it," Jackson said.
"And I had the right team around me to get my competitive edge back quite quickly. The younger brothers, they've been quite competitive while I've been away, and this year it's shown."
The middle child, Bailey, has starred this year and is the junior all-round cowboy leader. He is also leading the steer riding title and the mini bull title, and competes in the open team roping as well.
Cody, the youngest, is second in the mini bulls behind Bailey, while Jackson is leading the rookie heeling title for team roping and is a top contender for the rookie all round cowboy title as well.
For Jackson, seeing his younger brothers shine is a point of immense pride.
Rodeo is "all [Bailey] has ever wanted to do", Jackson said, and he has "stepped up and above most kids and really put into action" in pursuit of a dream career in the US.
Cody, meanwhile, has stood out as one of the youngest in the mini bulls.
"He's going to go in with the number two on his back as the youngest in the division, so he's made his mark known," Jackson said.
But, the oldest sibling added, they are not immune to some rivalry.
"It's all friendly in the house, but when they get down to the practice pen, they make their voices known," he said.
As for his own aspirations, Jackson is taking his place in the finals seriously.
He knows he is a good chance to win some titles, and it's "going to come down to the last three steers at the end of January".
But the most special part of it is the opportunity to compete in the team roping with his father, who is ranked eighth in the team roping event.
Justin was the reason all three boys undertook rodeo careers of their own as soon as they turned eight, and has been their role model ever since.
"This'll be Dad's 16th NFR, so he's been there in those situations," Jackson said.
"And at my first national titles, I actually heeled for Dad when he won his rookie heading title about four years ago. So the tables have turned, but I've got the right bloke roping with me.
"He'll keep a level head, that's for sure."
