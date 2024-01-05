Looking for something to do? We've got you covered

The Tamworth Country Music Festival Charity Ball is recognised as one of the highlights of the Country Music Festival. Come along and enjoy a wonderful night of dancing at the Tamworth Town Hall.
Proudly sponsored by Tamworth New Vogue Dance Group with all proceeds from the ball directly supporting local charities.
The Toyota Country Music Festival is recognised as the largest and longest country music festival in Australia and the Southern Hemisphere, and is a cornerstone summer celebration that sees hundreds of thousands of people converge on Tamworth in North West NSW.
Held over 10 days in January, the festival boasts hundreds of artists and thousands of shows, including the iconic Country Music Awards of Australia, commonly known as the Toyota Golden Guitar Awards, which are the only industry affiliated country music awards in Australia and the biggest celebration of Australian country music talent.
The 52nd Toyota Golden Guitar Awards will be held on Saturday, January 27.
There are hundreds of ticketed and free shows during this time. Visit www.watson.tcmf.com.au/events for details.
See the best of the best in Australian Professional Rodeo (APRA) Pro Bull riding take on the country's toughest Xtreme Bulls to see who will be crowned the Australian Xtreme Bulls Tour Champion.
Watch the Xtreme Broncs Australia Tamworth Invitational - featuring the best saddle bronc riders in the country matched up with the best bucking broncs in Australia.
Experience the captivating, heartfelt tale of Australia's Rock 'n' Roll Pioneer, Johnny O'Keefe, as told by his daughter, Vicky. The event will chronicle JO'K's love for Tamworth and its music scene, delving into the life of a rocker influenced by emerging country music in the '60s.
Vicky, a fixture in Tamworth's music scene with VOKROK, brings an exclusive story celebrating her father's legacy. Don't miss her rendition of JO'K's hits like 'SHOUT!' and 'Move Baby Move. Plus a touching duet with her father on-screen.
Through unseen family photos, heartfelt tales, and archival footage, Vicky reignites the legend of Johnny O'Keefe - the true Rock 'n' Roll Royalty of Australia. Join us for a unique musical journey!
Visit WTLC.COM.AU for tickets.
Come along and enjoy a fun-filled day of races with free entry! Gates will open from 12pm and there will be live music, activities for the kids, plus cafe and bar facilities.
Bring the family to enjoy the Country Music Cup at this special time of year.
Bring the whole family and watch as Australia's toughest rodeo athletes go head-to-head in AELEC's Main Arena for an adrenaline-filled three days and nights of rodeo action at the ABCRA's National Finals Rodeo.
With top honours up for grabs, the nation's best cowgirls and cowboys will throw everything on the line in a battle of speed, agility and determination across all junior and senior rodeo events including saddle bronc, bull ride, bareback, steer wrestling, barrel race, rope and tie, breakaway roping, steer undecorating and team roping.
Come along to see the five finalists take to the stage at Centrepoint to perform live to for the judges and the audience. There will also be some performances from the judges. The 2TM Discovered Concert is free to attend.
This hilarious competition will starts early to beat the heat and is sure to prove entertaining. The miniature trains will run on the day from 10am for kids of all ages to enjoy. Plus it's a 'Coffee & Cars' day, Train World will be open, as will the Coffee Shop and Museum. Wear your brightest yellow clothing and join in the fun!
A Soft Tread production, presented by Quest Tamworth, The Wharf Revue is back for another year of sensational value! Satirical content is up by seven per cent, the average laughter quotient is indexed at 8.3 per cent over the forward estimates but the Wharf Revue defies the cost-of-living pressure by keeping the ticket price at the same level as last year!
Created and written by Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott; performed by Jonathan Biggins, Mandy Bishop, Drew Forsythe and David Whitney with Michael Tyack.
Residue + Response: Tamworth Textile Triennial builds on the tradition of the Tamworth Fibre Textile collection which first began in 1973, showcasing 50 years of contemporary textile artists. The 2023 Textile Triennial is a celebration of 50 years of the National Textile Collection promoting and sustaining the unique cultural heritage associated with both the history and technology of textile practice.
