Looking for something to do? We've got you covered

The Northern Daily Leader
January 5 2024 - 2:30pm
TCMF Charity Ball

When: January 18 from 7.30pm @ Tamworth Town Hall

The Tamworth Country Music Festival Charity Ball is recognised as one of the highlights of the Country Music Festival. Come along and enjoy a wonderful night of dancing at the Tamworth Town Hall.

